Subscribe

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Hero XPulse 210: Battle of affordable ADVs

TVS Apache RTX 300 and Hero XPulse 210 are two of the most affordable adventure motorcycles in the Indian market.

Mainak Das
Updated10 Feb 2026, 01:50 PM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
ADMS DB
₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric Roadster X+
₹ 1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Okinawa iPraise+
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy Rizta
₹ 75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda PCX Electric
₹ 1.45 Lakhs Onwards
Notify me
TVS iQube
₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
TVS Apache RTX 300 and Hero XPulse 210 are two of the most affordable adventure motorcycles in the Indian market.
TVS Apache RTX 300 and Hero XPulse 210 are two of the most affordable adventure motorcycles in the Indian market.
AI Quick Read

Affordable adventure motorcycles have been finding an increasing foothold in the Indian two-wheeler market. Buoyed by the increasing demand and popularity, the two-wheeler manufacturers in the country are enhancing their presence in the segment. Over the last few years, the sub-300 cc ADV segment in India has witnessed a rapid growth in terms of demand, sales and model numbers. The TVS Apache RTX 300 is one of the increasingly popular models in this space.

The TVS Apache RTX 300 competes with some of the toughest rivals in its segment. Also, it will appeal to many consumers who have been mulling the thought of buying Hero XPulse 210, an ADV positioned in the 200-250 cc segment, but can stretch their budget a bit for a more premium model.

Here is a quick and comprehensive comparison between the TVS Apache RTX 300 and Hero XPulse 210.

Advertisement

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Hero XPulse 210: Price

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Hero XPulse 210: Price comparison
VariantColourPrice (ex-showroom)
TVS Apache RTX 300BaseLightning Black, Pearl White 199,000
TopLightning Black, Metallic Blue, Tarn Bronze 214,000
Built to orderViper Green, Lightning Black, Tarn Bronze, Metallic Blue 234,000
Hero XPulse 210BaseGlacier White 162,065
TopAzure Blue, Alpine Silver 171,283

The Hero XPulse 210 is certainly the most affordable among these two ADVs. Even the top variant of the Hero motorcycle is significantly cheaper than the base variant of the TVS Apache RTX 300.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Hero XPulse 210: Dimension

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Hero XPulse 210: Dimension comparison
TVS Apache RTX 300DifferenceHero XPulse 210
Wheelbase1,430 mm16 mm1,446 mm
Fuel tank12.5 litres0.5 litres13 litres
Ground clearance200 mm20 mm220 mm

The TVS Apache RTX 300 has a 16 mm shorter wheelbase than the Hero XPulse 210, while the fuel tank capacity is also smaller by half a litre. When it comes to ground clearance, the Hero XPulse 210 offers 20 mm of extra ground clearance.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Hero XPulse 210: Powertrain

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Hero XPulse 210: Powertrain & specification
TVS Apache RTX 300Hero XPulse 210
Engine299.1 cc, liquid-cooled210 cc liquid-cooled
Power35.50 bhp @ 9,000 rpm24.26 bhp @ 9,250 rpm
Torque28.5 Nm @ 4,000 rpm20.7 Nm @ 7,250 rpm
Gearbox6-speed6-speed

TVS Apache RTX 300 comes with a bigger engine than the Hero XPulse 210. The TVS model churns out significantly higher power and torque compared to the Hero XPulse 210.

Advertisement
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsTVS Apache RTX 300 vs Hero XPulse 210: Battle of affordable ADVs
Read Next Story