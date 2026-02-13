TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Honda NX200: Which one offers better value for money?

TVS Apache RTX 300 is the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer's attempt to grab a sizeable chunk of the entry-level ADV market pie, but it is going to be tough competition from key rivals.

Mainak Das
Updated13 Feb 2026, 10:58 AM IST
TVS Apache RTX 300 faces steep competition from tough rivals.
The adventure tourer motorcycles in India have been finding a strong foothold, owing to the growing demand and popularity among consumers. Buoyed by this surging demand, the two-wheeler manufacturers have been pushing new products into this segment. TVS Motor Company, being a major player, didn't want to be left behind in this race and launched the TVS Apache RTX 300, which has grabbed a lot of eyeballs in a short span.

The TVS Apache RTX 300 sits in the sub-300 cc ADV segment in India, which has been witnessing a rapid growth in terms of demand, sales and model numbers. Despite being an appealing proposition, the TVS Apache RTX 300's task is not easy at all. It competes with some of the toughest rivals in the segment, which include Kawasaki Versys-X 300, Hero XPulse 210, Suzuki V-Strom SX, KTM 250 Adventure, etc.

Here is a quick comparison between the TVS Apache RTX 300 and the Honda NX200. While the NX200 is not a true ADV, it comes with a design that is similar to an adventure tourer motorcycle.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Honda NX200: Price

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Honda NX200: Price comparison
VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
TVS Apache RTX 300Base 1.99 lakh
Top 2.14 lakh
Built to order 2.34 lakh
Honda NX200Standard 1.58 lakh

The TVS Apache RTX 300 is priced between 1.99 lakh and 2.34 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. On the other hand, the Honda NX200 is priced at 1.58 lakh (ex-showroom). Clearly, the Honda NX200 is significantly more affordable compared to the TVS Apache RTX 300.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Honda NX200: Dimension

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Honda NX200: Dimension comparison
TVS Apache RTX 300DifferenceHonda NX200
Length2,176 mm141 mm2,035 mm
Width885 mm42 mm843 mm
Height1,400 mm152 mm1,248 mm
Wheelbase1,430 mm75 mm1,355 mm
Seat height835 mm25 mm810 mm
Ground clearance200 mm33 mm167 mm
Kerb weight180 kg32 kg148 kg
Fuel tank capacity12.5 litres0.5 litre12 litres

The TVS Apache RTX 300 is 141 mm longer and 42 mm wider, while it is 152 mm taller as well. It comes with 33 mm of additional ground clearance. Speaking of the weight, the TVS Apache RTX 300 is heavier by 32 kg compared to the Honda NX200.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Honda NX200: Powertrain

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Honda NX200: Powertrain & specification
TVS Apache RTX 300Honda NX200
Engine299 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled184.4 cc, single-cylinder, air cooled
Transmission6-speed5-speed
Power35.50 bhp @ 9,000 rpm16.76 bhp @ 8,500 rpm
Torque28.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpm15.7 Nm @ 6,000 rpm

The TVS Apache RTX 300 comes with a bigger engine than the Honda NX200. The TVS motorcycle churns out significantly higher power and torque as well.

