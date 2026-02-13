TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Honda NX200: Which one offers better value for money?

The adventure tourer motorcycles in India have been finding a strong foothold, owing to the growing demand and popularity among consumers. Buoyed by this surging demand, the two-wheeler manufacturers have been pushing new products into this segment. TVS Motor Company, being a major player, didn't want to be left behind in this race and launched the TVS Apache RTX 300, which has grabbed a lot of eyeballs in a short span.

The TVS Apache RTX 300 sits in the sub-300 cc ADV segment in India, which has been witnessing a rapid growth in terms of demand, sales and model numbers. Despite being an appealing proposition, the TVS Apache RTX 300's task is not easy at all. It competes with some of the toughest rivals in the segment, which include Kawasaki Versys-X 300, Hero XPulse 210, Suzuki V-Strom SX, KTM 250 Adventure, etc.

Here is a quick comparison between the TVS Apache RTX 300 and the Honda NX200. While the NX200 is not a true ADV, it comes with a design that is similar to an adventure tourer motorcycle.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Honda NX200: Price

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Honda NX200: Price comparison Variant Price (ex-showroom) TVS Apache RTX 300 Base ₹ 1.99 lakh Top ₹ 2.14 lakh Built to order ₹ 2.34 lakh Honda NX200 Standard ₹ 1.58 lakh

The TVS Apache RTX 300 is priced between ₹1.99 lakh and ₹2.34 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. On the other hand, the Honda NX200 is priced at ₹1.58 lakh (ex-showroom). Clearly, the Honda NX200 is significantly more affordable compared to the TVS Apache RTX 300.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Honda NX200: Dimension

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Honda NX200: Dimension comparison TVS Apache RTX 300 Difference Honda NX200 Length 2,176 mm 141 mm 2,035 mm Width 885 mm 42 mm 843 mm Height 1,400 mm 152 mm 1,248 mm Wheelbase 1,430 mm 75 mm 1,355 mm Seat height 835 mm 25 mm 810 mm Ground clearance 200 mm 33 mm 167 mm Kerb weight 180 kg 32 kg 148 kg Fuel tank capacity 12.5 litres 0.5 litre 12 litres

The TVS Apache RTX 300 is 141 mm longer and 42 mm wider, while it is 152 mm taller as well. It comes with 33 mm of additional ground clearance. Speaking of the weight, the TVS Apache RTX 300 is heavier by 32 kg compared to the Honda NX200.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Honda NX200: Powertrain

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Honda NX200: Powertrain & specification TVS Apache RTX 300 Honda NX200 Engine 299 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 184.4 cc, single-cylinder, air cooled Transmission 6-speed 5-speed Power 35.50 bhp @ 9,000 rpm 16.76 bhp @ 8,500 rpm Torque 28.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpm 15.7 Nm @ 6,000 rpm