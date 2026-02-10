TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Which ADV you should pick?

TVS Apache RTX 300 was launched in India as one of the most-awaited adventure motorcycles in the country's bulging sub-300 cc ADV segment. The ADVs, especially the affordable ones, have been witnessing increasing demand, popularity and sales numbers. Buoyed by this rising demand, the two-wheeler manufacturers are enhancing their footprint in this segment by introducing new models. TVS tried its hand to capitalise on this trend by launching the Apache RTX 300.
The TVS Apache RTX 300 is available at a price ranging between ₹199,000 and ₹234,000 (ex-showroom). We have already compared the TVS Apache RTX 300 with rivals like the KTM 250 Adventure and the Suzuki V-Strom SX. In this article, we will compare the TVS Apache RTX 300 with the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 to understand which ADV offers better value for money.
The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is significantly pricier than the TVS Apache RTX 300. In fact, the TVS Apache RTX 300 is the most affordable ADv in its segment.
The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 comes offering a bit more power, while the TVS Apache RTX 300 generates more torque.