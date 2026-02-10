TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Which ADV you should pick?

Mainak Das
Published10 Feb 2026, 12:53 PM IST
TVS Apache RTX 300 was launched in India as one of the most-awaited adventure motorcycles in the country's bulging sub-300 cc ADV segment. The ADVs, especially the affordable ones, have been witnessing increasing demand, popularity and sales numbers. Buoyed by this rising demand, the two-wheeler manufacturers are enhancing their footprint in this segment by introducing new models. TVS tried its hand to capitalise on this trend by launching the Apache RTX 300.

(Also read: TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Which ADV wins the race to your garage?)

The TVS Apache RTX 300 is available at a price ranging between 199,000 and 234,000 (ex-showroom). We have already compared the TVS Apache RTX 300 with rivals like the KTM 250 Adventure and the Suzuki V-Strom SX. In this article, we will compare the TVS Apache RTX 300 with the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 to understand which ADV offers better value for money.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Price

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Price comparison
VariantColourPrice (ex-showroom)
TVS Apache RTX 300Base variantLightning Black, Pearl White 199,000
Top variantLightning Black, Metallic Blue, Tarn Bronze 214,000
Built to orderViper Green, Lightning Black, Tarn Bronze, Metallic Blue 234,000
Kawasaki Versys-X 300

Candy Lime Green Type 3 & Metallic Flat Spark Black

Metallic Ocean Blue & Pearl Robotic White

 349,000

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is significantly pricier than the TVS Apache RTX 300. In fact, the TVS Apache RTX 300 is the most affordable ADv in its segment.

(Also read: TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Which sub-300 cc ADV to pick?)

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Powertrain

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Powertrain & specification comparison
TVS Apache RTX 300Kawasaki Versys-X 300
Engine299.1 cc liquid-cooled296 cc liquid-cooled
Power36 bhp @ 9,000 rpm38.46 bhp @ 11,500 rpm
Torque28.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpm26 Nm @ 10,000 rpm
Gearbox6-speed6-speed

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 comes offering a bit more power, while the TVS Apache RTX 300 generates more torque.

