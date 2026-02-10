TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Which ADV you should pick?

TVS Apache RTX 300 was launched in India as one of the most-awaited adventure motorcycles in the country's bulging sub-300 cc ADV segment. The ADVs, especially the affordable ones, have been witnessing increasing demand, popularity and sales numbers. Buoyed by this rising demand, the two-wheeler manufacturers are enhancing their footprint in this segment by introducing new models. TVS tried its hand to capitalise on this trend by launching the Apache RTX 300.

The TVS Apache RTX 300 is available at a price ranging between ₹199,000 and ₹234,000 (ex-showroom). We have already compared the TVS Apache RTX 300 with rivals like the KTM 250 Adventure and the Suzuki V-Strom SX. In this article, we will compare the TVS Apache RTX 300 with the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 to understand which ADV offers better value for money.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Price

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Price comparison Variant Colour Price (ex-showroom) TVS Apache RTX 300 Base variant Lightning Black, Pearl White ₹ 199,000 Top variant Lightning Black, Metallic Blue, Tarn Bronze ₹ 214,000 Built to order Viper Green, Lightning Black, Tarn Bronze, Metallic Blue ₹ 234,000 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Candy Lime Green Type 3 & Metallic Flat Spark Black Metallic Ocean Blue & Pearl Robotic White ₹ 349,000

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is significantly pricier than the TVS Apache RTX 300. In fact, the TVS Apache RTX 300 is the most affordable ADv in its segment.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Powertrain

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Powertrain & specification comparison TVS Apache RTX 300 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Engine 299.1 cc liquid-cooled 296 cc liquid-cooled Power 36 bhp @ 9,000 rpm 38.46 bhp @ 11,500 rpm Torque 28.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpm 26 Nm @ 10,000 rpm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed