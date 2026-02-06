TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Which sub-300 cc ADV to pick?

TVS Apache RTX 300 was launched in India as one of the most awaited ADV motorcycles in the country's sub-300 cc adventure motorcycle segment, which has been witnessing a rapid growth in terms of consumer demand, popularity and model penetration from OEMs. Available at a price ranging between ₹1.99 lakh and ₹2.34 lakh (ex-showroom), the TVS Apache RTX 300 comes as a highly affordable ADV for a larger number of consumers, giving them an option in the entry-level adventure motorcycling. However, it competes with tough rivals like KTM 250 Adventure, which is also a capable model in this segment.

If you are planning to buy a sub-300 cc ADV, and these two motorcycles are in your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison between the TVS Apache RTX 300 and KTM 250 Adventure.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Price

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Price comparison Model Variant Colours Price (ex-showroom) TVS Apache RTX 300 Base variant Lightning Black, Pearl White ₹ 199,000 Top variant Lightning Black, Metallic Blue, Tarn Bronze ₹ 214,000 Built to order Viper Green, Lightning Black, Tarn Bronze, Metallic Blue ₹ 234,000 KTM 250 Adventure Electronic Orange, Ceramic White ₹ 241,513

The TVS Apache RTX 300 is available in two variant choices, base and top, while the consumers can opt for a built to order variant as well, which allows them to configure and customise the bike as per their preference. It is priced between ₹199,000 and ₹234,000 (ex-showroom), depending on variants. On the other hand, the KTM 250 Adventure is available in a single variant that comes priced at ₹241,513 (ex-showroom). Clearly, the TVS Apache RTX 300 comes as a more affordable option compared to the KTM 250 Adventure.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Dimension

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Dimension comparison TVS Apache RTX 300 Difference KTM 250 Adventure Length 2,176 mm 22 mm 2,154 mm Width 885 mm 15 mm 900 mm Wheelbase 1,430 mm 34 mm 1,464 mm Ground clearance 200 mm 28 mm 228 mm

The TVS Apache RTX 300 comes 22 mm longer than the KTM 250 Adventure, while the latter is wider by 15 mm. The KTM 250 Adventure comes with 34 mm of extra wheelbase, while it has 28 mm of additional ground clearance as well.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Powertrain and specifications

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Powertrain & specification comparison TVS Apache RTX 300 KTM 250 Adventure Engine 299.1 cc liquid-cooled 249.07 cc liquid-cooled Power 36 bhp @ 9,000 rpm 31 bhp @ 9,250 rpm Torque 28.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpm 25 Nm @ 7,250 rpm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed