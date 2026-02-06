Subscribe

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Which sub-300 cc ADV to pick?

TVS Apache RTX 300 was launched in the Indian two-wheeler market's sub-300 cc ADV segment as one of the most awaited models, and it competes with KTM 250 Adventure among others.

Mainak Das
Updated6 Feb 2026, 12:24 PM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
ADMS DB
₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric Roadster X+
₹ 1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Okinawa iPraise+
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy Rizta
₹ 75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda PCX Electric
₹ 1.45 Lakhs Onwards
Notify me
TVS iQube
₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
TVS Apache RTX 300 was launched in the Indian two-wheeler market's sub-300 cc ADV segment as one of the most awaited models, and it competes with KTM 250 Adventure among others.
TVS Apache RTX 300 was launched in the Indian two-wheeler market's sub-300 cc ADV segment as one of the most awaited models, and it competes with KTM 250 Adventure among others.
AI Quick Read

TVS Apache RTX 300 was launched in India as one of the most awaited ADV motorcycles in the country's sub-300 cc adventure motorcycle segment, which has been witnessing a rapid growth in terms of consumer demand, popularity and model penetration from OEMs. Available at a price ranging between 1.99 lakh and 2.34 lakh (ex-showroom), the TVS Apache RTX 300 comes as a highly affordable ADV for a larger number of consumers, giving them an option in the entry-level adventure motorcycling. However, it competes with tough rivals like KTM 250 Adventure, which is also a capable model in this segment.

If you are planning to buy a sub-300 cc ADV, and these two motorcycles are in your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison between the TVS Apache RTX 300 and KTM 250 Adventure.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Price

Advertisement
TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Price comparison
ModelVariantColoursPrice (ex-showroom)
TVS Apache RTX 300Base variantLightning Black, Pearl White 199,000
Top variantLightning Black, Metallic Blue, Tarn Bronze 214,000
Built to orderViper Green, Lightning Black, Tarn Bronze, Metallic Blue 234,000
KTM 250 Adventure Electronic Orange, Ceramic White 241,513

The TVS Apache RTX 300 is available in two variant choices, base and top, while the consumers can opt for a built to order variant as well, which allows them to configure and customise the bike as per their preference. It is priced between 199,000 and 234,000 (ex-showroom), depending on variants. On the other hand, the KTM 250 Adventure is available in a single variant that comes priced at 241,513 (ex-showroom). Clearly, the TVS Apache RTX 300 comes as a more affordable option compared to the KTM 250 Adventure.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Dimension

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Dimension comparison
TVS Apache RTX 300DifferenceKTM 250 Adventure
Length 2,176 mm22 mm2,154 mm
Width 885 mm15 mm900 mm
Wheelbase1,430 mm34 mm1,464 mm
Ground clearance200 mm28 mm228 mm

The TVS Apache RTX 300 comes 22 mm longer than the KTM 250 Adventure, while the latter is wider by 15 mm. The KTM 250 Adventure comes with 34 mm of extra wheelbase, while it has 28 mm of additional ground clearance as well.

Advertisement

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Powertrain and specifications

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Powertrain & specification comparison
TVS Apache RTX 300KTM 250 Adventure
Engine 299.1 cc liquid-cooled249.07 cc liquid-cooled
Power 36 bhp @ 9,000 rpm31 bhp @ 9,250 rpm
Torque 28.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpm25 Nm @ 7,250 rpm
Gearbox 6-speed6-speed

When it comes to powertrain, the TVS Apache RTX 300 comes with a slightly bigger engine that generates a bit more power and torque compared to the KTM 250 Adventure.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsTVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Which sub-300 cc ADV to pick?
Read Next Story