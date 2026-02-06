TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Which sub-300 cc ADV to pick?

TVS Apache RTX 300 was launched in India as one of the most awaited ADV motorcycles in the country's sub-300 cc adventure motorcycle segment, which has been witnessing a rapid growth in terms of consumer demand, popularity and model penetration from OEMs. Available at a price ranging between ₹1.99 lakh and ₹2.34 lakh (ex-showroom), the TVS Apache RTX 300 comes as a highly affordable ADV for a larger number of consumers, giving them an option in the entry-level adventure motorcycling. However, it competes with tough rivals like KTM 250 Adventure, which is also a capable model in this segment.
If you are planning to buy a sub-300 cc ADV, and these two motorcycles are in your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison between the TVS Apache RTX 300 and KTM 250 Adventure.
|TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Price comparison
|Model
|Variant
|Colours
|Price (ex-showroom)
|TVS Apache RTX 300
|Base variant
|Lightning Black, Pearl White
|₹199,000
|Top variant
|Lightning Black, Metallic Blue, Tarn Bronze
|₹214,000
|Built to order
|Viper Green, Lightning Black, Tarn Bronze, Metallic Blue
|₹234,000
|KTM 250 Adventure
|Electronic Orange, Ceramic White
|₹241,513
The TVS Apache RTX 300 is available in two variant choices, base and top, while the consumers can opt for a built to order variant as well, which allows them to configure and customise the bike as per their preference. It is priced between ₹199,000 and ₹234,000 (ex-showroom), depending on variants. On the other hand, the KTM 250 Adventure is available in a single variant that comes priced at ₹241,513 (ex-showroom). Clearly, the TVS Apache RTX 300 comes as a more affordable option compared to the KTM 250 Adventure.
|TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Dimension comparison
|TVS Apache RTX 300
|Difference
|KTM 250 Adventure
|Length
|2,176 mm
|22 mm
|2,154 mm
|Width
|885 mm
|15 mm
|900 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,430 mm
|34 mm
|1,464 mm
|Ground clearance
|200 mm
|28 mm
|228 mm
The TVS Apache RTX 300 comes 22 mm longer than the KTM 250 Adventure, while the latter is wider by 15 mm. The KTM 250 Adventure comes with 34 mm of extra wheelbase, while it has 28 mm of additional ground clearance as well.
|TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Powertrain & specification comparison
|TVS Apache RTX 300
|KTM 250 Adventure
|Engine
|299.1 cc liquid-cooled
|249.07 cc liquid-cooled
|Power
|36 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
|31 bhp @ 9,250 rpm
|Torque
|28.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
|25 Nm @ 7,250 rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|6-speed
When it comes to powertrain, the TVS Apache RTX 300 comes with a slightly bigger engine that generates a bit more power and torque compared to the KTM 250 Adventure.