TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Which ADV wins the race to your garage?

TVS Apache RTX 300 arrived in the Indian market as one of the most-awaited adventure motorcycles in the country's sub-300 cc ADV segment. This space has been witnessing a rapid growth in consumer demand, popularity, sales volume and model penetration over the last few years. TVS introduced the ADV to capitalise on that trend. Available at a price range between ₹1.99 lakh and ₹2.34 lakh (ex-showroom), the TVS Apache RTX 300 competes with some capable ADVs, which include the KTM 250 Adventure, Suzuki V-Strom SX, etc.
We have already compared the TVS Apache RTX 300 with the KTM 250 Adventure. In this article, we will compare the TVS Apache RTX 300 with the Suzuki V-Strom SX, two of the most capable ADVs in this segment.
The TVS Apache RTX 300 is available in three different variants, which come priced between ₹199,000 and ₹234,000 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Suzuki V-Strom SX is available in a single variant and is priced at ₹198,018 (ex-showroom). Clearly, both the ADVs come priced competitively against each other.
The Suzuki V-Strom SX is 4 mm longer than the TVS Apache RTX 300, while the TVS ADV is 5 mm wider than the Suzuki motorcycle. The Apache is 45 mm taller than its rival, while the latter has 10 mm of extended wheelbase. Speaking of the ground clearance, the Suzuki ADV offers 5 mm of extra ground clearance compared to the TVS Apache RTX 300.
The TVS Apache RTX 300 has a slightly bigger engine compared to the Suzuki V-Strom SX, and it churns out a bit more power and torque compared to the latter. This certainly gives the TVS Apache RTX 300 an edge over its rival.