TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Which ADV wins the race to your garage?

TVS Apache RTX 300 and Suzuki V-Strom SX are two rugged-looking upmarket entry-level ADVs in the Indian market priced aggressively against each other.

Mainak Das
Published9 Feb 2026, 06:06 AM IST
TVS Apache RTX 300 arrived in the Indian market as one of the most-awaited adventure motorcycles in the country's sub-300 cc ADV segment. This space has been witnessing a rapid growth in consumer demand, popularity, sales volume and model penetration over the last few years. TVS introduced the ADV to capitalise on that trend. Available at a price range between 1.99 lakh and 2.34 lakh (ex-showroom), the TVS Apache RTX 300 competes with some capable ADVs, which include the KTM 250 Adventure, Suzuki V-Strom SX, etc.

We have already compared the TVS Apache RTX 300 with the KTM 250 Adventure. In this article, we will compare the TVS Apache RTX 300 with the Suzuki V-Strom SX, two of the most capable ADVs in this segment.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Price

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Price comparison
VariantColourPrice (ex-showroom)
TVS Apache RTX 300Base variantLightning Black, Pearl White 199,000
Top variantLightning Black, Metallic Blue, Tarn Bronze 214,000
Built to orderViper Green, Lightning Black, Tarn Bronze, Metallic Blue 234,000
Suzuki V-Strom SX Pearl Fresh Blue, Champion Yellow, Pearl Glacier White, Glass Sparkle BlackRS 198,018

The TVS Apache RTX 300 is available in three different variants, which come priced between 199,000 and 234,000 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Suzuki V-Strom SX is available in a single variant and is priced at 198,018 (ex-showroom). Clearly, both the ADVs come priced competitively against each other.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Dimension

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Dimension comparison
TVS Apache RTX 300DifferenceSuzuki V-Strom SX
Length 2,176 mm4 mm2,180 mm
Width 885 mm5 mm880 mm
Height 1,400 mm45 mm1,355 mm
Wheelbase1,430 mm10 mm1,440 mm
Ground clearance200 mm5 mm205 mm

The Suzuki V-Strom SX is 4 mm longer than the TVS Apache RTX 300, while the TVS ADV is 5 mm wider than the Suzuki motorcycle. The Apache is 45 mm taller than its rival, while the latter has 10 mm of extended wheelbase. Speaking of the ground clearance, the Suzuki ADV offers 5 mm of extra ground clearance compared to the TVS Apache RTX 300.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Specifications

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Powertrain & specification comparison
TVS Apache RTX 300Suzuki V-Strom SX
Engine299.1 cc liquid-cooled249 cc oil-cooled
Power36 bhp @ 9,000 rpm26.13 bhp @ 9,300 rpm
Torque28.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpm22.2 Nm @ 7,300 rpm
Gearbox6-speed6-speed

The TVS Apache RTX 300 has a slightly bigger engine compared to the Suzuki V-Strom SX, and it churns out a bit more power and torque compared to the latter. This certainly gives the TVS Apache RTX 300 an edge over its rival.

