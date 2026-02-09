TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Which ADV wins the race to your garage?

TVS Apache RTX 300 arrived in the Indian market as one of the most-awaited adventure motorcycles in the country's sub-300 cc ADV segment. This space has been witnessing a rapid growth in consumer demand, popularity, sales volume and model penetration over the last few years. TVS introduced the ADV to capitalise on that trend. Available at a price range between ₹1.99 lakh and ₹2.34 lakh (ex-showroom), the TVS Apache RTX 300 competes with some capable ADVs, which include the KTM 250 Adventure, Suzuki V-Strom SX, etc.

We have already compared the TVS Apache RTX 300 with the KTM 250 Adventure. In this article, we will compare the TVS Apache RTX 300 with the Suzuki V-Strom SX, two of the most capable ADVs in this segment.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Price

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Price comparison Variant Colour Price (ex-showroom) TVS Apache RTX 300 Base variant Lightning Black, Pearl White ₹ 199,000 Top variant Lightning Black, Metallic Blue, Tarn Bronze ₹ 214,000 Built to order Viper Green, Lightning Black, Tarn Bronze, Metallic Blue ₹ 234,000 Suzuki V-Strom SX Pearl Fresh Blue, Champion Yellow, Pearl Glacier White, Glass Sparkle Black RS 198,018

The TVS Apache RTX 300 is available in three different variants, which come priced between ₹199,000 and ₹234,000 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Suzuki V-Strom SX is available in a single variant and is priced at ₹198,018 (ex-showroom). Clearly, both the ADVs come priced competitively against each other.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Dimension

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Dimension comparison TVS Apache RTX 300 Difference Suzuki V-Strom SX Length 2,176 mm 4 mm 2,180 mm Width 885 mm 5 mm 880 mm Height 1,400 mm 45 mm 1,355 mm Wheelbase 1,430 mm 10 mm 1,440 mm Ground clearance 200 mm 5 mm 205 mm

The Suzuki V-Strom SX is 4 mm longer than the TVS Apache RTX 300, while the TVS ADV is 5 mm wider than the Suzuki motorcycle. The Apache is 45 mm taller than its rival, while the latter has 10 mm of extended wheelbase. Speaking of the ground clearance, the Suzuki ADV offers 5 mm of extra ground clearance compared to the TVS Apache RTX 300.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Specifications

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Powertrain & specification comparison TVS Apache RTX 300 Suzuki V-Strom SX Engine 299.1 cc liquid-cooled 249 cc oil-cooled Power 36 bhp @ 9,000 rpm 26.13 bhp @ 9,300 rpm Torque 28.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpm 22.2 Nm @ 7,300 rpm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed