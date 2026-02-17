TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Yezdi Adventure: Which ADV offers better value for money?

Adventure tourer motorcycles in India have been witnessing a strong foothold in the country's bulging two-wheeler market. Popularly known as ADVs, these motorcycles, especially the entry-level models, have been recording surging demand and popularity, which is propelling the auto OEMs to push more products into the segment. A major player in the Indian two-wheeler market, the TVS Motor Company has launched the TVS Apache RTX 300 in the recent past, which grabbed a lot of eyeballs.
The TVS Apache RTX 300 sits in the sub-300 cc ADV segment in India. It competes with several capable rivals, including the Kawasaki Versys-X 300, Hero XPulse 210, Suzuki V-Strom SX, KTM 250 Adventure, etc. One of the rivals against this ADV is the Yezdi Adventure.
In this article, we have compared the TVS Apache RTX 300 and Yezdi Adventure to understand how they stand against each other in terms of price, dimensions, and powertrain.
The TVS Apache RTX 300 is available in three trim options and multiple colour choices, while the pricing ranges between ₹1.99 lakh and ₹2.34 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Yezdi Adventure is priced between ₹1.98 lakh and ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the colour variants.
The TVS Apazhe RTX 300 comes with 20 mm of extra seat height. On the other hand, the Yezdi Adventure has 20 mm of extra ground clearance and 7 kg more kerb weight compared to its rival.
The Yezdi Adventure gets a slightly bigger engine than the TVS Apache RTX 300. However, the TVS Apache RTX 300 churns out more power than its rival, while the torque is slightly better for the Yezdi Adventure.