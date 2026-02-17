TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Yezdi Adventure: Which ADV offers better value for money?

Adventure tourer motorcycles in India have been witnessing a strong foothold in the country's bulging two-wheeler market. Popularly known as ADVs, these motorcycles, especially the entry-level models, have been recording surging demand and popularity, which is propelling the auto OEMs to push more products into the segment. A major player in the Indian two-wheeler market, the TVS Motor Company has launched the TVS Apache RTX 300 in the recent past, which grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

In this article, we have compared the TVS Apache RTX 300 and Yezdi Adventure to understand how they stand against each other in terms of price, dimensions, and powertrain.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Yezdi Adventure: Price

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Yezdi Adventure: Price comparison Model Variants & colours Price (ex-showroom) TVS Apache RTX 300 Base Lightning Black, Pearl White ₹ 1.99 lakh Top Lightning Black, Metallic Blue, Tarn Bronze ₹ 2.14 lakh Built to order Viper Green, Lightning Black, Tarn Bronze, Metallic Blue ₹ 2.34 lakh Yezdi Adventure Forest Green White ₹ 1.98 lakh Khaki White and Nebula Blue White ₹ 2.01 lakh Tornado Black ₹ 2.05 lakh Grey Black and Gloss White ₹ 2.09 lakh

The TVS Apache RTX 300 is available in three trim options and multiple colour choices, while the pricing ranges between ₹1.99 lakh and ₹2.34 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Yezdi Adventure is priced between ₹1.98 lakh and ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the colour variants.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Yezdi Adventure: Dimensions

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Yezdi Adventure: Dimension comparison TVS Apache RTX 300 Difference Yezdi Adventure Seat height 835 mm 20 mm 815 mm Ground clearance 200 mm 20 mm 220 mm Kerb weight 180 kg 7 kg 187 kg

The TVS Apazhe RTX 300 comes with 20 mm of extra seat height. On the other hand, the Yezdi Adventure has 20 mm of extra ground clearance and 7 kg more kerb weight compared to its rival.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Yezdi Adventure: Powertrain

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Yezdi Adventure: Powertrain & specification comparison TVS Apache RTX 300 Yezdi Adventure Engine 299.1 cc, liquid-cooled 334 cc, liquid-cooled Transmission 6-speed 6-speed Power 36 bhp @ 9,000 rpm 29.16 bhp @ 8,000 rpm Torque 28.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpm 29.56 Nm @ 5,800 rpm