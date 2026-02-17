Subscribe

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Yezdi Adventure: Which ADV offers better value for money?

TVS Apache RTX 300 competes with a wide range of entry-level ADVs in the Indian market, and one of them is the Yezdi Adventure.

Mainak Das
Updated17 Feb 2026, 12:06 PM IST
Adventure tourer motorcycles in India have been witnessing a strong foothold in the country's bulging two-wheeler market. Popularly known as ADVs, these motorcycles, especially the entry-level models, have been recording surging demand and popularity, which is propelling the auto OEMs to push more products into the segment. A major player in the Indian two-wheeler market, the TVS Motor Company has launched the TVS Apache RTX 300 in the recent past, which grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

The TVS Apache RTX 300 sits in the sub-300 cc ADV segment in India. It competes with several capable rivals, including the Kawasaki Versys-X 300, Hero XPulse 210, Suzuki V-Strom SX, KTM 250 Adventure, etc. One of the rivals against this ADV is the Yezdi Adventure.

In this article, we have compared the TVS Apache RTX 300 and Yezdi Adventure to understand how they stand against each other in terms of price, dimensions, and powertrain.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Yezdi Adventure: Price

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Yezdi Adventure: Price comparison
ModelVariants & coloursPrice (ex-showroom)
TVS Apache RTX 300BaseLightning Black, Pearl White 1.99 lakh
TopLightning Black, Metallic Blue, Tarn Bronze 2.14 lakh
Built to orderViper Green, Lightning Black, Tarn Bronze, Metallic Blue 2.34 lakh
Yezdi AdventureForest Green White 1.98 lakh
Khaki White and Nebula Blue White 2.01 lakh
Tornado Black 2.05 lakh
Grey Black and Gloss White 2.09 lakh

The TVS Apache RTX 300 is available in three trim options and multiple colour choices, while the pricing ranges between 1.99 lakh and 2.34 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Yezdi Adventure is priced between 1.98 lakh and 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the colour variants.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Yezdi Adventure: Dimensions

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Yezdi Adventure: Dimension comparison
TVS Apache RTX 300DifferenceYezdi Adventure
Seat height835 mm20 mm815 mm
Ground clearance200 mm20 mm220 mm
Kerb weight180 kg7 kg187 kg

The TVS Apazhe RTX 300 comes with 20 mm of extra seat height. On the other hand, the Yezdi Adventure has 20 mm of extra ground clearance and 7 kg more kerb weight compared to its rival.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Yezdi Adventure: Powertrain

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Yezdi Adventure: Powertrain & specification comparison
TVS Apache RTX 300Yezdi Adventure
Engine299.1 cc, liquid-cooled334 cc, liquid-cooled
Transmission6-speed6-speed
Power36 bhp @ 9,000 rpm29.16 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Torque28.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpm29.56 Nm @ 5,800 rpm

The Yezdi Adventure gets a slightly bigger engine than the TVS Apache RTX 300. However, the TVS Apache RTX 300 churns out more power than its rival, while the torque is slightly better for the Yezdi Adventure.

