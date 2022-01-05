TVS Motor Company has appointed Professor Venkat Viswanathan as Technical Advisor for Electric Mobility. Prof. Viswanathan is currently an Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University and is a global leader in advanced batteries for electric mobility.

“Prof. Viswanathan brings broad expertise in energy storage and Li-ion batteries, specifically to electric vehicles and planes. This association will significantly enhance TVS Motor Company’s battery technology capabilities and strengthen its commitment to offer best-in-class green mobility globally," the company said.

Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to associate with Prof. Venkat Viswanathan, who will play an important role in guiding us in the electric mobility journey. He is a thought leader in the field of innovations of advanced battery technology. I am confident that this association with Prof. Viswanathan will further reinforce our commitment to electrification. His major strides in battery technology will give us a competitive edge in delivering value for money, superior technology, and aspirational electric vehicles to meet the fast-evolving customer needs."

Prof. Venkat Viswanathan, Technical Advisor for Electric Mobility, TVS Motor Company, said, “I am excited to associate with TVS Motor Company to be a part of their vision to build a strong EV ecosystem. I look forward to working in great synergy with the company known for its pioneering technologies in future mobility. Together we will go miles to create a more sustainable EV ecosystem."

Prior to joining Carnegie Mellon, he received his PhD at Stanford University and did postdoctoral studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In addition to his professorship, he serves as a technical advisor and Scientific Advisory Board Member at QuantumScape, a company developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, and Chief Scientist at Aionics.

TVS Motor Company is transforming itself into a digital age company, with a connected, sustainable and electric brand. The company has committed ₹1,000 crore in that direction, a good portion of which has already been invested. The company is readying a complete portfolio of two & three-wheelers in the range of 5-25kW, all of which will be in the market within the next 24 months.

The company has announced strategic tie-ups with government bodies like CESL and public charging partners like Tata Power.

Additionally, the company acquired majority stakes in EGO Movement, the European e-bike company for electrification and its sustainability agenda globally.

The company also recently announced the extension and expansion of a long-term partnership with BMW Motorrad for the joint development of new platforms and future technologies, including Electric Vehicles, specific to the two companies only.

