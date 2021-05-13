New Delhi: TVS Motor Company has announced Robert Hentschel as new CEO of its British motorcycle brand Norton. The change has been made one year after the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer acquired the brand.

Prior to Hentschel, John Russell was at the helm of the British company as the interim CEO. TVS has also named Vittorio Urciuoli as the Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of the motorcycle brand.

Earlier, Hentschel worked with Valmet Automotive Holding, where he has served as Managing Director since 2017. Vittorio Urcioli's prior stints include Director of URVI Ltd, Head of Powertrain at Lotus Cars and Project Leader at Ferrari and Aprilia Racing.

"TVS has created a plan for Norton to transform into the future. The brand will retain its core values which will be interpreted in a modern way for the customers of today and tomorrow. As part of this we are excited to welcome on board a new management team led by Robert to lead this next phase of the journey," TVS Motor Company Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said in a statement.

Over the last 12 months, TVS has ensured that a clear strategy for the transformation of Norton has been delivered with significant improvements to the product and the creation of a world class manufacturing facility in record time, he added.

"Now, Norton is ready to move to the next phase of its journey," Venu noted. TVS Motor Company, the country's third largest motorcycle maker, had acquired Norton Motorcycles in April 2020.

The new change in leadership is aimed at stabilising the company and further create a platform that enables Norton to begin making and delivering advanced technology motorcycles worthy of the iconic marque to a growing global customer base. Norton Motorcycles is known for manufacturing famous models such as the 650SS, Atlas, Commando, Dominator, Manx and Navigator.

"Under the strategic direction of TVS Motor, Norton has already achieved incredible success which includes being rescued from administration and beginning the rebuilding process. A highly motivated team has been assembled, bringing around 100 new skilled jobs to the region, to which we will be adding more in the future as the business grows," Hentsche noted.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.