Mumbai: TVS Automobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (TVS ASL) on Tuesday said that it has joined hands with Google Cloud to build a digital ecosystem that can connect several stakeholders in the unorganised and fragmented auto aftermarket industry.

As part of its digital transformation strategy, TVS ASL has migrated its on-premise data center infrastructure and existing public cloud deployments onto Google Cloud to develop this platform.

“We can bring 30,000-40,000 small fragmented businesses including retailers, private local garages, independent vehicle owners, insurance companies and others in the aftermarket ecosystem on our digital platform thereby scaling up their businesses, generating new demand and managing services," G Srinivasa Raghavan, managing director, TVS ASL said, adding that no such platform exists globally for the automotive aftermarket industry.

The company has a strong presence of more than 20,000 retailers, 10,000-15,000 garages and over 2 million customers who are independent vehicle owners across commercial and passenger vehicles and two-wheelers. It also caters to about 30,000 on-demand services per month, which is largest in India.

“We could provide on-demand, at-home, on-premise or any service requirement with an agreed turnover time for our customers. This is possible through our connected vehicle portfolio. This would also help us launch predictive service management, which means that customers on our platform would be able to predict when their vehicle would need service and which part would need replacement," Raghavan explained.

He added that the said platform will deploy technology tools such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to execute the said services.

TVS ASL and Google Cloud’s digital solution will also connect upto 25,000 aftermarket retailers, who would be empowered with search tools provided by google.

“Besides placing his requirements on the platform, the retailers can search, pick and choose across one million parts provided and suggested by TVS ASL," Raghavan said.

He further added that it would also provide end-to-end service management to the local garages helping them manage their services, diagnostics capabilities and other areas.

With a fragmented presence of over 40,000 retailers, 100,000 garages and thousands of small distributors across the country, TVS ASL estimates India’s auto aftermarket at $10 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7-10% over the past five years.

On the back of its new digital platform, it aims to grow its current market share of 4% to 10% by 2023. Raghavan estimates that the unorganised players would comprise upto 80% in the aftermarket.

“TVS ASL is unlocking the potential of its business data at scale using machine learning to automate and optimise it’s supply chain, and leveraging managed services so they can focus on their engineering effort on IT-led business initiatives that will pave the path for a strong digital future," said Karan Bajwa, managing director, Google Cloud India.

