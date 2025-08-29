TVS bets on new Orbiter to consolidate EV lead, but holds back on profitability
In a media briefing after the launch of its new product, the company’s management pinned hopes on the new model to bolster its leadership in the EV segment. Electric vehicles accounted for nearly 10% of TVS's revenue from operations of ₹36,251 crore in FY25.
Bengaluru: TVS Motor Co. Ltd is looking to consolidate its leadership in the electric two-wheeler space with the launch of a new sub- ₹100,000 scooter, but the automaker’s management has yet to chalk out a clear path to profitability for its electric vehicle (EV) division.