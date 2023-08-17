TVS Creon-based electric scooter teased again, to feature TFT display

TVS Motor Company has revealed additional insights about its forthcoming electric scooter . Slated for debut on August 23, 2023, in Dubai, the electric two-wheeler is expected to draw inspiration from the Creon e-scooter concept, which was initially showcased at the Auto Expo 2018.

In their latest teaser, TVS Motor Company has granted us a sneak preview of the electric scooter's instrument console. The console boasts a distinctive rectangular design and notably promises diverse display themes tailored to various riding modes. This suggests that the scooter may encompass distinct settings for different ride styles, including Eco and Sport modes akin to those featured in other electric scooter offerings from diverse brands.

Notably, the company has alluded to the inclusion of Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity features for the scooter. This potential feature could enable riders to link their smartphones to the scooter for added functionalities. Furthermore, the teaser prominently showcased a smartwatch, hinting at the scooter's innovative smartwatch-linked controls. These functionalities could encompass effortless scooter locating through a simple tap on the smartwatch, seamless locking and unlocking through the watch, and even a convenient seat unlocking mechanism, all operated from the wrist. Beyond these technological inclusions, the teaser also provided a glimpse of the sleek LED indicators positioned at the scooter's rear.

Previously, TVS had released two teaser videos that offered glimpses of the scooter's front apron and side profile. The front apron showcased a distinctive design featuring four vertically arranged LED lights and sharp paneling, imparting a unique visual identity to the scooter. While detailed specifications, range, and other technical specifics remain undisclosed, the brand intends to unveil more information during the global launch event scheduled for August 23, 2023, in Dubai or in proximity to that date.

In India, TVS currently offers the TVS iQube as its sole electric scooter option. However, with the impending launch of a scooter based on the Creon concept, TVS aims to broaden its electric scooter lineup.