TVS Creon-based electric scooter teased again, to feature TFT display 17 Aug 2023, 02:11 PM IST
TVS Motor Company teases new electric scooter with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity, smartwatch-linked controls, and LED indicators.
TVS Motor Company has revealed additional insights about its forthcoming electric scooter. Slated for debut on August 23, 2023, in Dubai, the electric two-wheeler is expected to draw inspiration from the Creon e-scooter concept, which was initially showcased at the Auto Expo 2018.