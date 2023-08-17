TVS Creon-based electric scooter teased again, to feature TFT display

Notably, the company has alluded to the inclusion of Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity features for the scooter. This potential feature could enable riders to link their smartphones to the scooter for added functionalities. Furthermore, the teaser prominently showcased a smartwatch, hinting at the scooter's innovative smartwatch-linked controls. These functionalities could encompass effortless scooter locating through a simple tap on the smartwatch, seamless locking and unlocking through the watch, and even a convenient seat unlocking mechanism, all operated from the wrist. Beyond these technological inclusions, the teaser also provided a glimpse of the sleek LED indicators positioned at the scooter's rear.

