TVS Motor may carve out financial services unit to strengthen and unlock shareholder value

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company, India’s third-largest two-wheeler maker, may carve out its financial services business, making it the second major two-wheeler manufacturer after Bajaj Auto to pursue such a restructuring.
The rapid growth of TVS Credit Services Ltd had prompted the group to evaluate a demerger of the business, chairman Sudarshan Venu said at the company's annual general meeting on Wednesday. While TVS Credit already operates as a separate subsidiary, a demerger would separate it from TVS Motor's listed vehicle business.
TVS Motor held an 85.6% stake in TVS Credit, according to the financial unit’s FY26 annual report. TVS Credit is part of the TVS Venu platform, which has interests in the sectors of mobility, financial services, real estate and lifestyle.