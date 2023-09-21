TVS introduces India's first electric motorcycle racing championship1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 06:23 PM IST
TVS Motor Company introduces India's first electric racing competition for two-wheelers, the TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship.
TVS Motor Company has introduced the TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC), marking India's inaugural electric racing competition for two-wheelers. With this move, TVS becomes the pioneer among Indian manufacturers to enter the realm of electric motorcycle racing. TVS has created dedicated Apache RTE motorcycles for this exciting new championship.