TVS introduces India's first electric motorcycle racing championship

TVS Motor Company has introduced the TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC), marking India's inaugural electric racing competition for two-wheelers. With this move, TVS becomes the pioneer among Indian manufacturers to enter the realm of electric motorcycle racing. TVS has created dedicated Apache RTE motorcycles for this exciting new championship.

The TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship is set to make its debut during the 4th round of the Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship (INMRC). In the inaugural round of the championship, eight carefully selected riders will take to the track, piloting the specially designed TVS Apache RTE race motorcycles created exclusively for this event.

Regarding the motorcycles, TVS asserts that the Apache RTE is poised to establish a new standard for electric racing within India. These bikes boast the highest power-to-weight ratio in their category, featuring a liquid-cooled motor and an efficient liquid-cooled motor controller.

Reportedly, TVS employs advanced high-power battery cells with cutting-edge chemistry, encased in a carbon fiber battery case that also serves as a structural component of the chassis. Furthermore, the Battery Management System (BMS) has been tailor-made with specialized racing algorithms.

As per a report by HT Auto, the suspension system is handled by Ohlins both at the front and rear. Braking responsibilities are entrusted to a 320 mm disc in the front and a corresponding disc at the rear, with calipers and a master cylinder sourced from Brembo. TVS has opted for Super Corsa tires from Pirelli. Additionally, the fairing is constructed from lightweight carbon fiber, ensuring the achievement of the best-in-class lowest coefficient of drag.

Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, "TVS Motor has been championing racing ever since we started India's first factory racing team. TVS Racing has been instrumental in making motorsports aspirational yet accessible for enthusiasts across the country. Many of the technologies that we pioneered in our racing machines have made way to our production vehicles, giving shape to our 'track to road' philosophy."