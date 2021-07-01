TVS iQube Electric scooter now available in four Indian cities. Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TVS Motor Company had announced last week the launch of their TVS iQube Electric scooter in Pune. The TVS iQube Electric comes with next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform. The e-scooter was first introduced in Bengaluru and then later launched in Delhi and Chennai. With its launch in Pune, the scooter is now available in four Indian cities. The scooter competes with the likes of Ather 450X and Bajaj Chetak.

TVS iQube Electric will be available in select dealerships across Pune from at an on-road price of ₹1,10,898 (post FAME II and Maharashtra State subsidy).

Booking and Availability

TVS iQube Electric can be booked through the website with a booking amount of ₹5,000. The customer can also avail of finance schemes offered by TVS Credit. TVS has also initiated completely contactless delivery of vehicles to customers.

Powertrain

TVS iQube Electric is equipped with a 4.4 kW electric motor. The scooter has a max speed of 78 kmph and the company claims a range of 75 kms with a full charge. The company claims that the scooter can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds.

TVS iQube Electric is equipped with proprietory next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform, a TFT cluster and TVS iQube app. This app offers multiple features such as Geo-fencing, remote battery charge status, navigation assist, last park location, and incoming call alerts/SMS alerts.

Features

TVS iQube Electric comes with features such as Q-park assist, multi-select economy and power mode, day and night display, regenerative braking.

Design

The scooter is available in white colour and is equipped with crystal-clear LED headlamps, all-LED tail lamps and sports an illuminating logo.

Charging ecosystem

TVS Motor Company provides SmartXHome, which offers a dedicated home charging solution with BlueTooth connectivity, live charging status and RFID enabled security. At present, charging units for the scooter will be installed across four locations in Pune. Further, the company aims at developing a public charging ecosystem across the city.