⁠TVS Jupiter 110 becomes pricier. Old vs new prices compared for buyers

TVS Jupiter 110, the practical and stylish 110 cc scooter that is one of the leading revenue churners for the homegrown auto company, has witnessed a price hike. With this move, TVS Motor Company has increased the pricing of the TVS Jupiter 110 by up to ₹3,250 across its entire variant lineup. This price hike comes as a part of the brand's move to increase the pricing of several two-wheeler models on offer, under which the Star City Plus, Radeon, and Ntorq 125 have become pricier too, with a smaller spectrum, though.
The TVS motorcycles and scooters becoming pricier is not a surprise, as several other auto manufacturers in the country have increased the pricing of their products over the last few weeks, citing reasons like increased input costs, owing to the rising cost of raw materials, inflation, fluctuating forex rates, etc.
If you are planning to buy the TVS Jupiter 110, you have to shell out more money from now on. Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise old and new price list for the TVS Jupiter 110.
|TVS Jupiter 110: Old vs new price comparison
|Old price (ex-showroom)
|Difference
|New price (ex-showroom)
|Drum
|₹72,650
|₹2,950
|₹75,600
|Drum Alloy
|₹77,450
|₹2,385
|₹79,835
|Drum SXC
|₹81,250
|₹2,750
|₹84,000
|Disc SXC
|₹84,750
|₹3,000
|₹87,750
|Special Edition
|₹85,650
|₹3,250
|₹88,900
The TVS Jupiter 110 has witnessed a price hike ranging from ₹2,950 to ₹3,250, depending on the variants. With this price hike, the base drum variant now comes priced at ₹75,600 (ex-showroom), up by ₹2,950, from the old pricing of ₹72,650 (ex-showroom). The top-end Special Edition model of the scooter has received the maximum price hike of ₹3,250. With this, the top-end trim of the Jupiter 110 now costs ₹88,900 (ex-showroom), up from ₹85,650 (ex-showroom).