⁠TVS Jupiter 110 becomes pricier. Old vs new prices compared for buyers

HT Auto Desk
Updated5 Feb 2026, 10:12 AM IST
TVS Jupiter 110, the practical and stylish 110 cc scooter that is one of the leading revenue churners for the homegrown auto company, has witnessed a price hike. With this move, TVS Motor Company has increased the pricing of the TVS Jupiter 110 by up to 3,250 across its entire variant lineup. This price hike comes as a part of the brand's move to increase the pricing of several two-wheeler models on offer, under which the Star City Plus, Radeon, and Ntorq 125 have become pricier too, with a smaller spectrum, though.

The TVS motorcycles and scooters becoming pricier is not a surprise, as several other auto manufacturers in the country have increased the pricing of their products over the last few weeks, citing reasons like increased input costs, owing to the rising cost of raw materials, inflation, fluctuating forex rates, etc.

If you are planning to buy the TVS Jupiter 110, you have to shell out more money from now on. Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise old and new price list for the TVS Jupiter 110.

TVS Jupiter 110 becomes costlier by 3,250

TVS Jupiter 110: Old vs new price comparison
Old price (ex-showroom)DifferenceNew price (ex-showroom)
Drum 72,650 2,950 75,600
Drum Alloy 77,450 2,385 79,835
Drum SXC 81,250 2,750 84,000
Disc SXC 84,750 3,000 87,750
Special Edition 85,650 3,250 88,900

The TVS Jupiter 110 has witnessed a price hike ranging from 2,950 to 3,250, depending on the variants. With this price hike, the base drum variant now comes priced at 75,600 (ex-showroom), up by 2,950, from the old pricing of 72,650 (ex-showroom). The top-end Special Edition model of the scooter has received the maximum price hike of 3,250. With this, the top-end trim of the Jupiter 110 now costs 88,900 (ex-showroom), up from 85,650 (ex-showroom).

