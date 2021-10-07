Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Auto News >TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India at a price of 73,400. Check details

TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India at a price of 73,400. Check details

The TVS Jupiter 125 was launched via a virtual launch event
1 min read . 04:33 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The TVS Jupiter 125 gets a new fuel tank placement which also helps in an easy refilling experience

The 2021 TVS Jupiter 125 has been launched in India with some new features which include a new fuel inlet place below the handle, LCD display and more. 

The Jupiter 125 has a starting price of 73,400 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Jupiter 125 is available at TVS showrooms and bookings for the same are open. TVS Jupiter 125 is available in Drum, Drum Alloy and Disc variant. It will come in a colour selection of Dawn Orange, IndiBlue, Pristine White, Titanium Grey.

Features

The Jupiter 125 gets a semi-digital LCD display that shows information such as distance to empty, side-stand indicator and more. 

The semi-digital speedometer also gets smart alerts, average and real-time mileage indicators. TVS Jupiter 125 also gets body balance technology. The scooter gets 3-step-adjustable rear shocks with Monotube Canister Gas charged shocks.

The Jupiter 125 has a new fuel tank placement in order to provide more boot space as well as a low centre of gravity. The scooter can hold two helmets in the boot. The under-seat storage has been pegged at 33 litres.

Design

TVS Jupiter 125 gets chrome accents, LED headlamps, a 3D emblem and painted inner panels. The disc variant of the scooter will come with diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Performance

The scooter is mated to a single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled 124.8 cc engine, which churns a maximum power of 6 kW@6500 rpm and torque of 10.5 Nm@4,500 rpm. 

 

