TVS Jupiter Classic Celebratory Edition launched at 85,866: Details

TVS Jupiter Classic Celebratory Edition features a premium rendition with black theme across its mirror highlights, fender garnish, tinted visor, and a 3D black premium logo.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
TVS Motors has introduced the Celebratory Edition of TVS Jupiter Classic scooter in the country. The special edition marks the 50 lakh sales milestone of the Jupiter Classic. Equipped with disc brakes, TVS Jupiter Classic Celebratory Edition carries a price tag of ₹85,866 (ex-showroom). It features a premium rendition with black theme across its mirror highlights, fender garnish, tinted visor, and a 3D black premium logo.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
TVS Motors has introduced the Celebratory Edition of TVS Jupiter Classic scooter in the country. The special edition marks the 50 lakh sales milestone of the Jupiter Classic. Equipped with disc brakes, TVS Jupiter Classic Celebratory Edition carries a price tag of ₹85,866 (ex-showroom). It features a premium rendition with black theme across its mirror highlights, fender garnish, tinted visor, and a 3D black premium logo.
TVS Jupiter Classic Celebratory Edition comes with suede leatherette seats having a backrest. Diamond cut alloy wheels, handlebar ends and dark brown inner panels are the other design elements of the scooter. TVS Jupiter Classic Celebratory Edition will be offered in Mystic Grey and Regal Purple colour options.
TVS Jupiter Classic Celebratory Edition comes with suede leatherette seats having a backrest. Diamond cut alloy wheels, handlebar ends and dark brown inner panels are the other design elements of the scooter. TVS Jupiter Classic Celebratory Edition will be offered in Mystic Grey and Regal Purple colour options.
Launching the new scooter, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company said “The New TVS Jupiter Classic is contemporised premium classic. This variant celebrates TVS Jupiter achieving the milestone of the “Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road." It is the acknowledgement and celebration of the fact that this has been made possible by the unprecedented faith and love millions of consumers have reposed in TVS Jupiter. With the TVS Jupiter Classic we recommit to consistent delivery of the TVS Jupiter Brand promise of ZYADA KA FAYDA."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Launching the new scooter, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company said “The New TVS Jupiter Classic is contemporised premium classic. This variant celebrates TVS Jupiter achieving the milestone of the “Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road." It is the acknowledgement and celebration of the fact that this has been made possible by the unprecedented faith and love millions of consumers have reposed in TVS Jupiter. With the TVS Jupiter Classic we recommit to consistent delivery of the TVS Jupiter Brand promise of ZYADA KA FAYDA."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
TVS Jupiter Classic Celebratory Edition comes powered by next-generation, low friction 110 cc engine which is said to offer an incredible mix of power, superior acceleration, and best-in-class fuel-efficiency. It is claimed to deliver 7.88 PS of peak power and a maximum torque of 8.8nm. There is a dedicated engine kill-switch on the scooter. Disc brakes, pillion backrest, USB charging and all-in-one lock are additional features on the TVS Jupiter Classic Celebratory Edition.
TVS Jupiter Classic Celebratory Edition comes powered by next-generation, low friction 110 cc engine which is said to offer an incredible mix of power, superior acceleration, and best-in-class fuel-efficiency. It is claimed to deliver 7.88 PS of peak power and a maximum torque of 8.8nm. There is a dedicated engine kill-switch on the scooter. Disc brakes, pillion backrest, USB charging and all-in-one lock are additional features on the TVS Jupiter Classic Celebratory Edition.
TVS Jupiter Classic Celebratory Edition will compete with the recently-launched Honda Activa Premium scooter.
TVS Jupiter Classic Celebratory Edition will compete with the recently-launched Honda Activa Premium scooter.