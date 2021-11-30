TVS launches 2022 Apache RTR 4V motorcycle. See price, specifications

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

TVS Motor Company has introduced an updated 2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle today. The motorcycle is equipped with a new headlamp and signature Daytime Running Lamp (DRL), which continues to glow, changing its stance to a Front Position Lamp (FPL) that simultaneously functions with low and high beams. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle comes in three ride modes: Sport, Urban, and Rain.

The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by advanced 197.75 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine develops 20.5 PS of power at 8,500 RPM and 16.8 Nm of torque at 7,500 RPM.

The updated 2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle will be available in three colours; Gloss Black, Pearl White, and Matte Blue, and is priced at ₹1,38,890 for dual-channel ABS (ex-showroom, Delhi) and ₹1,33,840 for single-channel ABS (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The high-performance Showa front suspension comes with a preloaded adjustment that allows the rider to choose between a plush ride or track ride, while the new Showa rear suspension is tuned for enhanced track performance.

The TVS SmartXonnect provides an array of race analytics and data to review their racing style and constantly improve it on the track.

It also comes with adjustable brakes and clutch levers with 3-step adjustment, which are ergonomically designed basis the phalange of the middle finger, which covers 5 to 95 percentile of riders and a gear shift indicator.