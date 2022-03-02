TVS launches a new motorcycle to strengthen its 125cc segment. Details here

R Dilip, President – International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “LATAM is an important market for TVS Motor Company. Our products have always been well appreciated in this region. We are delighted to launch the 125cc TVS Raider across key markets like Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua to delight the new-age customers. We always focus on understanding local customer needs and offering them products across segments that boast best-in-class features and cutting-edge technology. I am certain that our young customers would admire the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider."