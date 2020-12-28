TVS launches Apache RTR 160 4V with Bluetooth features

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine. The engine churns out 16.05 PS at 8000 RPM and 14.8 Nm at 6500 RPM. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series will be available in three colours namely, Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black. It will be available across two variants, namely, single disc and rear disc.

The bike gets TVS SmartXonnect technology which uses Bluetooth to connect to its mobile application. The Bluetooth enabled system shows a range of race analytics to help riders review their riding stance and style. Bikers can access race telemetry, assess their lean angle and obtain information through the handlebar switch. The cluster provides options such as turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alert, low fuel warning, and assist.

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes with new LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps. It also gets performance radial tyres.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. R. Dilip, Executive Vice President - International Business, TVS Motor Company said, “We are delighted to introduce the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle with firstof-its-kind TVS SmartXonnect* two-wheeler connected cluster in Bangladesh. TVS Apache series recently crossed a milestone of over 4 million global customers, and we are grateful to our customers in the country. 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a testament of our commitment towards delighting our global Apache customers with a true racing experience. The motorcycle also offers an array of premium features enabled by cutting edge technology and will transform performance biking for our racing enthusiast customers in Bangladesh."

Mr. Ekram Hussain, Managing Director - TVS Auto, Bangladesh, said, “In our long association with TVS Motor Company, TVS Apache series has emerged as a popular offering in Bangladesh. The launch of 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with first-of-its-kind features will strengthen the TVS Motor portfolio in the country. The motorcycle will be available across our 205 sales, service and spare outlets in Bangladesh."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via