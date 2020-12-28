TVS launches Apache RTR 160 4V with Bluetooth features

Commenting on the launch, Mr. R. Dilip, Executive Vice President - International Business, TVS Motor Company said, “We are delighted to introduce the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle with firstof-its-kind TVS SmartXonnect* two-wheeler connected cluster in Bangladesh. TVS Apache series recently crossed a milestone of over 4 million global customers, and we are grateful to our customers in the country. 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a testament of our commitment towards delighting our global Apache customers with a true racing experience. The motorcycle also offers an array of premium features enabled by cutting edge technology and will transform performance biking for our racing enthusiast customers in Bangladesh."