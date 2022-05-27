TVS Motor Company has launched the limited edition TVS HLX 125 Gold and TVS HLX 150 Gold in Kenya. These two celebrity limited editions are launched to commemorate over two million units of the global TVS HLX series sales milestone. TVS HLX series, launched in 2013, the motorcycle has provided last-mile connectivity for commercial taxis and delivery segments in rural and urban regions across Africa, the Middle East and LATAM.

The newly launched limited edition TVS HLX 150 Gold and TVS HLX 125 Gold is equipped with features like Smart Lock (Anti-theft security feature using key-FOB) for safety. It also comes with stylish graphics on the fuel tank and side cover inspired by Kenyan culture. The motorcycle comes in a new colour Starlight Blue and Burgundy seat colour. It also offers first-in-segment gold themed front and rear suspension. It comes with an all-new 3D logo of TVS Motor on the tank.

TVS HLX comes with a durable engine with dual-stage filtration technology and convenient features like USB chargers, hazard lamps, gear position indicator and an optional offering of a telematics solution.

TVS HLX series is available in the variants of TVS HLX PLUS (100-cc), TVS HLX 125, TVS HLX 150 and TVS HLX 150X in over 49 countries in Africa, the Middle East and LATAM.

H G Rahul Nayak, Head of International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “Kenya is an important market for us. Most two-wheelers in Kenya double up as boda boda and delivery vehicles, customers always look for long-lasting and durable products. Our leading global brand TVS HLX has consistently catered to these evolving mobility needs backed by a wide service network with trained mechanics & spare parts support, setting a benchmark for superior customer experience and quality in the African countries. We are thrilled to introduce the two celebratory limited editions of TVS HLX in Kenya with multiple first-in-segment attributes for our valued customers. With smart lock anti-theft features and exciting new offerings, the motorcycle will further enhance the pride of ownership amongst the Boda-Boda riders. We believe that the newly launched limited editions will also win customers' hearts across Africa."