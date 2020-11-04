TVS launches new Apache RTR 200 4V with three riding modes. Check details

The motorcycle will now be equipped with first-in-segment adjustable suspension. The all new high-performance Showa front suspension comes with a preloaded adjustment that allows the rider to choose between a plush ride or track ride, while the new Showa rear suspension is tuned for an enhanced track performance. It comes with adjustable brakes and clutch levers with 3 step adjustment, which are ergonomically designed basis the phalange of the middle finger, and cover 5 to 95 percentile of riders. Additionally, the motorcycle has become lighter with one kg weight reduction, and refinements in the brake system have been made to deliver a sharper and improved brake performance.