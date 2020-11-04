TVS launches new version of Apache RTR 200 4V at 1.31 lakh

To commemorate four million global sales of its sporty range of Apache motorcycles, TVS Motor Company on Wednesday launched a new version of its bike Apache RTR 200 4V at ₹1.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Apache RTR 200: Three ride modes

The 200-cc bike comes with three ride modes -- Sport, Urban and Rain.

"The Apache series has been a testament to our commitment of delivering technological prowess to our aspirational customers and racing enthusiasts since its inception in 2005," TVS Motor Company Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles Meghashyam Dighole said.

In line with these ethos, the company is excited to introduce the new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle, he added.

Dual channel ABS, adjustable suspension

The bike offers key segment-first features and technologies which will further add to the company's philosophy of ensuring customer delight, Dighole said.

The bike comes with dual channel ABS, adjustable suspension and improved brake performance, the company said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via