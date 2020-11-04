Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Auto News >TVS launches new version of Apache RTR 200 4V at 1.31 lakh
New Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS launches new version of Apache RTR 200 4V at 1.31 lakh

1 min read . 01:09 PM IST Staff Writer

The 200-cc bike comes with three ride modes -- Sport, Urban and Rain

To commemorate four million global sales of its sporty range of Apache motorcycles, TVS Motor Company on Wednesday launched a new version of its bike Apache RTR 200 4V at 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

To commemorate four million global sales of its sporty range of Apache motorcycles, TVS Motor Company on Wednesday launched a new version of its bike Apache RTR 200 4V at 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Apache RTR 200: Three ride modes

Apache RTR 200: Three ride modes

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The 200-cc bike comes with three ride modes -- Sport, Urban and Rain.

"The Apache series has been a testament to our commitment of delivering technological prowess to our aspirational customers and racing enthusiasts since its inception in 2005," TVS Motor Company Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles Meghashyam Dighole said.

In line with these ethos, the company is excited to introduce the new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle, he added.

Dual channel ABS, adjustable suspension

The bike offers key segment-first features and technologies which will further add to the company's philosophy of ensuring customer delight, Dighole said.

The bike comes with dual channel ABS, adjustable suspension and improved brake performance, the company said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.