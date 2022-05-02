TVS Motor Company has today launched TVS NTORQ 125 XT. This new variant of TVS NTORQ 125 coupled with its SmartXonnect connectivity platform for connected customers. One of the key features of the scooter includes its segment-first hybrid SmartXonnect with coloured TFT and LCD console. There is a host of other 60+ hi-tech features in the scooter.

The first-of-its-kind Voice Assist feature can now accept voice commands directly. The scooter also features the TVS IntelliGO technology with silent, smooth, and superior start-stop function. Additionally, it has lighter, sportier alloy wheel enabling to deliver enhanced vehicle performance and fuel-saving.

TVS Motor has made the new TVS NTORQ 125 XT capable of notifying social media platform alerts. The scooter also lets you track the food delivery status, a convenient feature seen on a two-wheeler in India for the first time. With a key focus on rider engagement, the TVS NTORQ 125 XT also comes with new traffic time slider screens that let you take a quick look at cricket and football scores, track live AQI, news and a lot more while waiting at a traffic signal.

TVS NTORQ 125 XT is equipped with TVS SmartXonnect- a Bluetooth-enabled technology paired with TVS Connect mobile App, available on Android and iOS platforms. TVS SmartXonnect app-related features for the new TVS NTORQ 125 XT variant also for the customer experience with Street and Sport modes. This offers a refreshing UI and multiple interfaces for the instrument cluster and customisable ride reports. There are also achievement screens, including an IntelliGO related carbon saving screen that users can easily share with their friends and family.

TVS NTORQ 125 XT is backed by a 124.8 cc, 3-valve, air-cooled, Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi) engine that generates 6.9 kW of power at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

The new TVS NTORQ 125 XT is adorned by a new paint scheme called Neon Green that makes it stand out from other variants in the TVS NTORQ 125 line-up. Starting at ₹1,02,823 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the all-new TVS NTORQ 125 XT in the Neon Green colour is now available across the country in a disc brake variant.