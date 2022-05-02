TVS launches NTORQ 125 XT with voice assist and connected features. Details

TVS Motor has made the new TVS NTORQ 125 XT capable of notifying social media platform alerts. The scooter also lets you track the food delivery status, a convenient feature seen on a two-wheeler in India for the first time. With a key focus on rider engagement, the TVS NTORQ 125 XT also comes with new traffic time slider screens that let you take a quick look at cricket and football scores, track live AQI, news and a lot more while waiting at a traffic signal.

