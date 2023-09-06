TVS launches RTR 310, expects it to double Apache's sales in India

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company expects to double its sales of the Apache series with the launch of Apache RTR 310, the first of the new generation of Apache. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The booking for the sports bike, which was globally launched today, is already open with deliveries to begin by the end of this month. The bike will now sell alongside its existing product, the Apache RR310, in the 250-350cc segment.

“Bookings have already started, with trial rides beginning in the last week of this month. And the delivery will start from this month's end, post Ganesha Chaturthi. It will be available for the Diwali season in India and then will be provided to other markets, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. Europe may be next financial year," said K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company in a press briefing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Now, with this launch, we are looking at definitely doubling our India sales, which is 6,000 to 7,000 currently, and globally when we look at it, we are looking at at least 25,000 in the first year of launch between RR310 and RTR310 put together."

The new TVS Apache RTR 310 will be powered by a 312.12 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, similar to the TVS Apache RR 310, BWM G 310 R, G 310 GS, and G 310 RR.

The RTR 310 will be available at an ex-showroom price of ₹2.43 lakh in the Indian market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The product was developed at a cost of a little over ₹50 crore and will be targeted at the youth. In terms of design, it's sculpted and dynamic in terms of its freestyling and the company is providing the option of customizing the bike with two kits - dynamic and dynamic pro, a factory custom-built kit like the one provided in RR 310 to target the youth.