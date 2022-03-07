After introducing it to the Latin American countries, TVS Motor Company has today announced the launch of the TVS Raider in the 125cc segment for the aspirational young customers in Bangladesh. The young and sporty motorcycle comes with first-in-class features such as an LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, animalistic LED headlamp and first-in-segment under-seat storage. TVS Raider motorcycle has a macho personality and a special logo. The sculpted tank profile lends TVS Raider muscular, solid appeal thus targeting everyday commuting.

Signature design elements of the TVS Raider are its distinctive and aggressive headlamp and tail-lamp that provide excellent visibility. The youthful colour schemes with specially designed textures and finishes are inseparable aspects of its sporty and energetic design.

TVS Raider is coupled to an advanced 124.8 cc air and oil-cooled 3V engine, and it churns a maximum power of 12.9 PS @ 8,000 rpm and torque of 11.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. The motorcycle boasts a best-in-class acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.7 secs. The dynamic comfort and handling can be attributed to the gas-charged 5-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, low friction front suspension and split seat, 5-speed gearbox and 17 inch alloy chunky wide tyres.

A Reverse LCD digital speedometer is an advanced hi-tech gadget with accurate and easy to read details. The switch cluster, footpegs, and mechanical details are designed in harmony with the motorcycle for uncompromised functional benefits.

The configuration of low seat height balanced on a long wheelbase, perfect ergonomics triangle, and a mono-shock delivers engaging ride and handling. Features such as first-in-segment easy access under-seat storage for all your essential belongings, helmet reminder, and the USB charger are available.

Raider will come in a colour selection of Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow.

H G Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to launch the 125cc TVS Raider in the rapidly evolving two-wheeler market of Bangladesh. There is a growing demand for aspirational personal mobility options in the country. For our millennial and digitally native Gen Z customers, we have consistently introduced products with best-in-class features and superior technology. I am certain that the young customers in Bangladesh would admire the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider."

