TVS launches this new 125cc bike to Bangladesh, targets daily commuters

H G Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to launch the 125cc TVS Raider in the rapidly evolving two-wheeler market of Bangladesh. There is a growing demand for aspirational personal mobility options in the country. For our millennial and digitally native Gen Z customers, we have consistently introduced products with best-in-class features and superior technology. I am certain that the young customers in Bangladesh would admire the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider."