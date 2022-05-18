TVS Motor has today launched the new TVS iQube electric scooter in three variants with on-road range of 140 km on a single charge. The three variants, TVS iQube and TVS iQube S, will be available at ₹98,564 and ₹1,08,690 respectively (on-road Delhi including FAME and state subsidy).

Options of plug-and-play carry along off-board chargers with 950W and 650W capacity and with charging time of 3 hours and 4.5 hours are also available with TVS iQube ST and TVS iQube S.

TVS iQube and TVS iQube S bookings are open on TVS’s website. Delivery of these models starts immediately. Both the scooters are available in 33 cities, and will be launched soon in 52 additional cities. TVS iQube ST is available for pre-booking on the website. More announcements, including commencement of booking and delivery of TVS iQube ST will follow soon.

These e-scooters will come with features such as 7 inch TFT touchscreen and clean UI, infinity theme personalisation, voice assist and TVS iQube Alexa skillset, intuitive music player control, OTA updates, fast charging with a plug-and-play carry along charger, vehicle health and safety notifications, multiple Bluetooth and Cloud Connectivity options, 32 litre storage space, and much more.

TVS iQube series offers a choice of 3 variants, in 11 colours and 3 charging options.

TVS iQube ST

The top-of-the-line variant, TVS iQube ST is powered by TVS Motor designed 5.1 kWh battery pack and delivers 140 km of on-road range per charge. TVS iQube ST hosts 7 inch TFT touch screen with 5-way joystick interactivity, music control, proactive notifications including vehicle health, 4G telematics and OTA updates. The scooter offers theme personalisation, voice assist and TVS iQube Alexa skillset.

TVS iQube ST is available in four new colour options and comes with 1.5kW fast-charging and a generous two-helmet under-seat storage of 32 litres.

TVS iQube S

The TVS iQube S variant comes with TVS Motor designed battery specification of 3.4 kWh and delivers a practical 100 km on-road range per charge. TVS iQube S offers a 7 inch TFT, with an intuitive 5-way joystick for interaction, music control, theme personalisation, proactive notifications including vehicle health. The TVS iQube S is available in four new colour variants.

TVS iQube

TVS iQube base version comes with TVS Motor designed battery specification of 3.4 kWh and delivers a practical 100 km on-road range per charge, 5 inch TFT with turn-by-turn navigation assist. The TVS iQube base variant is also available in three colours.

TVS SMARTXONNECT platform has been enhanced with improved navigation system, telematics unit, anti-theft and geofencing features. TVS iQube Alexa skillset allows our customers can use voice commands to access important information.