TVS launches three iQube electric scooters to expand its EV foothold. All details

TVS iQube and TVS iQube S bookings are open on TVS’s website. Delivery of these models starts immediately. Both the scooters are available in 33 cities, and will be launched soon in 52 additional cities. TVS iQube ST is available for pre-booking on the website. More announcements, including commencement of booking and delivery of TVS iQube ST will follow soon.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}