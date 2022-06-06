TVS looks to raise up to $5,000 cr in EV push

“TVS is in advanced discussions with PE players. The money is likely to be raised in the September quarter itself. For raising the money, equity from TVS Motor’s wholly owned subsidiary TVS Electric Mobility Ltd could be placed with the investors. Depending on the valuation of the deal for TVS Electric Mobility, the quantum of the stake will be decided, but it seems a large amount of stake of around 40% (in the subsidiary) could be sold by parent TVS Motor for the required fundraising, a part of which could be used for acquiring startups in the EV space," said the second person, also requesting anonymity.