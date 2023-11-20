Auto News
TVS Motor: Born ICE, now ready for electric
Alisha Sachdev 9 min read 20 Nov 2023, 10:44 PM IST
Summary
- The company is a distant third in the two-wheeler ICE market. But it is banking on technology to lead the EV pack
New Delhi: Late in August, with Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa in the background, Sudarshan Venu, the 34-year-old managing director of TVS Motor Company, unveiled the TVS X, an electric motorcycle-scooter hybrid. Venu was joined on the stage by Sir Ralf Speth, chairman of the company, and K.N. Radhakrishnan, the company’s CEO. The TVS X is a ground-up, ultra-premium, ‘born-electric’ two-wheeler that will be sold in India and in developed markets. At ₹2.5 lakh, it will never be a mass market product. But the purpose of the event was to showcase its technology, create a brand halo, and underline the company’s global ambitions.
