TVS Motor: Born ICE, now ready for electric

In India, the world’s largest market for two-wheelers, TVS will certainly need to lean heavily on technology to stand apart. It has to take on intense competition from Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooters, and Bajaj Auto, at a time when the market is in a transitory phase. Almost one in every three two-wheelers sold in the Indian market is projected to be electric by 2025. And premium motorcycles are growing twice as fast as entry-level ones. These are risks for incumbents who derive the bulk of their volumes from one product or segment.