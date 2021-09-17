TVS Motor Company enters partnership with European e-scooter brand EGO Movement

Co-founder and CEO of EGO Movement, Daniel Meyer, commented “As a Swiss based strongly mission-driven company, we are excited to be teaming up such a highly respected global partner and industry leader. Our team is fully committed to taking the company to the next phase. We are confident that together with TVS Motor Company, we will be able to create more value for all partners and customers of EGO Movement focusing on further growth by following our mission of a greener way of e-mobility."