Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >TVS Motor Company registers sales of 2,90,694 units in August 2021, up by 1% YoY

TVS Motor Company registers sales of 2,90,694 units in August 2021, up by 1% YoY

Premium
TVS Motor Company claims the production and sales of premium two-wheelers were severely affected due to the shortage of semiconductors.
1 min read . 05:15 PM IST Livemint

  • Motorcycle registered sales of 1,33,789 units in August 2021 as against sales of 1,19,878 units in August 2020

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 290,694 units in August 2021 as against sales of 287,398 units in the month of August 2020.

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 290,694 units in August 2021 as against sales of 287,398 units in the month of August 2020.

Two-Wheeler

Two-Wheeler

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 274,313 units in August 2021 as against sales of 277,226 units in August 2020. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 179,999 units in August 2021 as against sales of 218,338 units in August 2020. With pandemic restrictions easing and the festive season soon approaching, we expect the retails to improve significantly in the coming months.

Motorcycle registered sales of 1,33,789 units in August 2021 as against sales of 1,19,878 units in August 2020. Scooter sales of the company registered 87,059 units in August 2021 as against sales of 87,044 units in August 2020. The production and sales of premium two-wheelers were severely affected due to the shortage of semiconductors.

International Business

The company's total exports registered a growth of 61% with sales of 109,927 units in the month of August 2021 as against 68,347 units in August 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 60% with sales of 94,314 units in August 2021 as against sales of 58,888 units in August 2020. The demand in the export market continues to be robust, and container availability is improving. We are optimistic of further improvement in container availability in the coming months.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered a growth of 61% with sales of 16,381 units in August 2021 as against sales of 10,172 units in August 2020.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!