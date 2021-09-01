TVS Motor Company registers sales of 2,90,694 units in August 2021, up by 1% YoY

The company's total exports registered a growth of 61% with sales of 109,927 units in the month of August 2021 as against 68,347 units in August 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 60% with sales of 94,314 units in August 2021 as against sales of 58,888 units in August 2020. The demand in the export market continues to be robust, and container availability is improving. We are optimistic of further improvement in container availability in the coming months.