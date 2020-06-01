Mumbai: TVS Motor Company Ltd has posted its total May sales at 58,906 units that include wholesales of two and three-wheelers and also the affordable mopeds.

The company said that it’s total two-wheeler sales stood at 56,218 units that included domestic sales of 41,067 units for the last month. Although the volumes are not comparable to the corresponding month’s sales from last year, numbers suggest that the company managed to recover only 17% of its monthly volumes after resuming operations more than 3 weeks ago.

TVS Motor’s domestic two-wheeler sales in May last year were at 236,900 units.

The company also said that it sold 2,688 three-wheelers last month. TVS Motor resumed operations across its production units located in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh from 6 May. As it ramped up operations at its plants, the dealerships too gradually opened up across the country over the last two weeks.

“We are also witnessing a steady pick up in customer retail since the last few days," the company said in a statement Monday.

Last week, the maker of Apache motorcyles and Jupiter scooters announced a cut in employees’ salaries for six months starting May to rationalize fixed costs to tide over the pandemic and the deepening economic slowdown.

“In the wake of the unprecedented crisis, TVS Motor Company has rolled out a temporary salary reduction across different levels for a period of six months," a company spokesperson had said last week.

Although the company decided to cut the salaries to the extent of 5% for junior executives and 15-20% at the senior management level, it said that it was heartening to see employees coming forward and offering to take salary reduction voluntarily. This was followed after the company saw its domestic sales crash more than 60% in March and nil sales in April amid nationwide lockdown.

To secure liquidity, TVS Motor, last month, allotted 5,000 non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹10 lakh each aggregating to ₹500 crores with a tenor of 3 years at 7.5% per annum.

