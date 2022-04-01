TVS Motor Company registers sales of 307,954 units in March 2022 as against sales of 322,643 units in the month of March 2021. Total two-wheelers registered sales of 292,918 units in March 2022 as against sales of 307,397 units in March 2021. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered sales of 196,956 units in March 2022 as against sales of 202,155 units in March 2021.

Motorcycle registered sales grew from 157,254 units in March 2021 to 160,522 units in March 2022. Scooter sales of the Company registered 94,747 units in March 2022 as against sales of 104,513 units in March 2021.

The shortage in supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. We are cautiously optimistic that the supply of semiconductors will improve in the coming months.

TVS's total exports registered sales of 109,724 units in the month of March 2022 as against sales of 119,382 units in March 2021. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 95,962 units in March 2022 as against sales of 105,242 units in March 2021.

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 15,036 units in March 2022 as against sales of 15,246 units in March 2021.

During the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021-22, two-wheeler of the company registered sales of 8.15 lakh units of sales as against 8.87 lakh units registered in the fourth quarter of financial year 2020-21. Three-wheeler sales grew from 40,965 units in the fourth quarter of financial year 2020-21 to 41,774 units in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021-22.

