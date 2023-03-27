TVS Motor expands its two-wheeler and three-wheeler range in Africa

TVS Motor expands its two-wheeler and three-wheeler range in Africa1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 01:08 PM IST
TVS Motor Company today unveiled seven new products in Ghana, Africa. The compnay has launched TVS Neo NX, three variants of TVS HLX Series – HLX 125, HLX 150 & HLX 150X, TVS Apache 180 and the three-wheeler TVS King series.
