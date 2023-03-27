TVS Motor expands its two-wheeler and three-wheeler range in Africa

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We take pride in our diverse and robust product portfolio that encompasses Bebeks, motorcycles, and three-wheelers, catering to the needs of customers seeking daily and last-mile connectivity in Ghana. Our products are engineered specifically to cater to the demands of the African market while delivering superior quality and reliability. With the launch of these new products, we aim to offer our customers a hassle-free experience, unmatched after-sales service and affordable genuine spares."