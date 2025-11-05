Next wave in India's electric mobility: TVS, Hero arm themselves with e-motorcycle tech, designs
Summary
TVS and Hero MotoCorp have developed technology and designs for electric motorcycles with an aim to capitalize on future demand. Electric mobility in India has been primarily led by electric scooters but legacy bike makers are readying themselves for when demand for electric motorcycles picks up.
New Delhi: Indian legacy two-wheeler makers TVS Motor Co. and Hero MotoCorp have acquired technology to make electric motorcycles which puts them in a position to introduce such bikes in the coming years when demand picks up.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story