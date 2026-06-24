TVS, Hyundai test ride-hailing app with electric autos in Gurugram

The partnership between TVS Motor Company and Hyundai Motor Company is expanding beyond vehicle development into mobility services, with the two companies piloting a ride-hailing app using jointly developed electric three-wheelers in Gurugram.
According to two executives familiar with the matter and vehicles seen on ground by Mint, the EVs are being deployed through Blue Move, a new ride-hailing app currently being tested with consumers and Hyundai India employees within an 8-10km radius of Hyundai India’s headquarters.
The initiative builds on the memorandum of understanding signed in April between the two automakers and could represent a rare instance globally of two vehicle manufacturers collaborating, not only on product development but also on testing a ride-hailing platform.
The potential launch of a ride-hailing business would broaden the revenue opportunities available to both Hyundai and TVS, which have been seeking to expand their footprint across the mobility ecosystem.