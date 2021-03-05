TVS Motor Company introduced its TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (single-channel ABS) motorcycle with some new ‘segment-first’ features. The new Apache gets ride modes with the RTR 200 4V. This Single-Channel ABS variant of the motorcycle will offer three ride modes, adjustable suspension and adjustable levers. The motorcycle is also available in Dual-Channel ABS variant with the same set of features and ride modes.

The three ride modes on the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle are Sport, Urban and Rain.

The Urban mode accounts for the engine power delivery tuned to deliver optimum power and control the bike in an urban setup, with the ABS optimised for a quick response.

The Rain mode primes the ABS to deliver the maximum response with a strong lever pulsation feel. It triggers the ABS to come in early for perfect response in wet road condition, keeping the rider in control of the vehicle.

The Sport mode allows for maximum power and sharp acceleration to take on the track or the highway. The ABS is mapped for the least intervention and highest permissible slip percentage for faster lap times.

Additionally, the new Apache RTR gets Race Tuned Fuel injection, Race Tuned Slipper Clutch, Bluetooth Enabled TVS SmartX Connect, Glide Through Technology, LED headlamp and single-channel ABS.

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle with Single-Channel ABS will be available in three colors: Gloss Black, Pearl White, and the recently launched Matte Blue, which the company claims is inspired by the TVS OMC race bike. The new bike is priced at ₹1,28,020 (ex-showroom Delhi).

